Seven staff members of Shahdara DM’s office test Covid-19 positive

New Delhi: Three days after an employee of the Shahdara district magistrate office was found Covid-19 positive, as many as seven more staffers of the same office have been infected with the virus....

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Three days after an employee of the Shahdara district magistrate office was found Covid-19 positive, as many as seven more staffers of the same office have been infected with the virus.

According to district administration officials, all those tested positive have been sent to quarantine facilities on Friday.

However, DM Sanjeev Kumar was not in contact of any of the infected persons and he is continuing with his normal routine.



Administration officials said over a dozen samples were taken on Monday after an employee of the DM office was found Covid-19 positive on the same day.

”The reports of samples taken three days back came on Thursday in which as many as seven staff members of my office have been tested Covid-19 positive. They have been sent to quarantine facilities. We are taking all necessary precautions. Contact tracing of all the positive tested staff members is underway and more samples of staff members will be collected on Saturday,” Kumar said.

This is the third DM office where employees have tested Covid-19 positive. Prior to this, on May 1, the driver of DM central Nidhi Srivastava tested positive.

Similarly on April 26, the personal secretary of DM, southwest, Rahul Singh, had tested Covid-19 positive. Later two more staff members were found positive for the disease.

In both these incidents, the DMs have tested negative.

