Sections
Home / Cities / Seven workers fall ill after inhaling poisonous gas in Chhattisgarh

Seven workers fall ill after inhaling poisonous gas in Chhattisgarh

The incident occurred at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village, where the victims were cleaning an open tank on Wednesday evening, Raigarh superintendent of police Santosh Singh told PTI.

Updated: May 07, 2020 16:14 IST

By Press Trust of India, Raipur

The workers were admitted to a local hospital, from where three were shifted to Raipur in view of their critical condition. (representative image ) (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Seven workers fell ill after inhaling some poisonous gas at a paper mill in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Shakti Paper Mill in Tetla village, where the victims were cleaning an open tank on Wednesday evening, Raigarh superintendent of police Santosh Singh told PTI.

However, the factory owner did not inform the administration about the incident, which only came to light after the hospital authorities alerted the police, he said.

The mill had remained shut ever since the Covid-19 lockdown was enforced and the cleaning work was underway to resume operations, the official said.



The workers were admitted to a local hospital, from where three were shifted to Raipur in view of their critical condition, he said.

A team of forensic experts was dispatched to the spot to investigate the exact cause of the incident, Singh said, adding that a case will be registered soon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 16:46 IST
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
May 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary
May 07, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: UN expects a global baby boom led by India due to Covid-19 lockdowns and all the latest news
May 07, 2020 17:01 IST
Hollywood review: New Netflix series is a ludicrous version of La La Land
May 07, 2020 17:03 IST
Samsung fixed a bug that was in all its phones ever since 2014
May 07, 2020 16:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.