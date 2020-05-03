Sections
Home / Cities / Several ₹500 currency notes recovered from empty plot in Kaithal

Several ₹500 currency notes recovered from empty plot in Kaithal

Residents worry over rumour of currency notes being used to spread Covid-19

Updated: May 03, 2020 01:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

As per the police, some colony residents found the currency notes scattered in the vacant plot and informed the cops. (IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES) (REUTERS)

Several currency notes of ₹500 were recovered from an empty plot in Karan Vihar colony of Model Town area in Kaithal on Saturday.

As per the police, some colony residents found the currency notes scattered in the vacant plot and informed the cops. Following this, a police team lead by Kaithal city police station in-charge Nanhi Devi and officials from the health department reached the spot. The health officials sanitised the notes before taking them away for counting and testing.

Inspector Nanhi Devi said that the currency notes have been recovered and will be sent to the lab for examination where the officials will count them as well.

Meanwhile, recovery of the abandoned notes has worried the residents living nearby.



Local resident Ashok Kumar said that they have come across posts on the social media saying that currency notes were being used as carriers to spread the coronavirus disease.

Reacting over the residents’ concerns, the inspector said, “This is a matter of investigation and the police are trying to trace the source of these notes. There is no need to panic and the case will be cracked soon.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

Several ₹500 currency notes recovered from empty plot in Kaithal
May 03, 2020 01:27 IST
22-year-old Bihar woman tests positive in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:18 IST
Mumbai Police reach out to migrant workers
May 03, 2020 01:16 IST
Maharashtra locked down, elephant family steps out
May 03, 2020 01:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.