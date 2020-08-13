Sections
Home / Cities / Several parts of Mohali see waterlogging after downpour

Several parts of Mohali see waterlogging after downpour

Thursday morning’s downpour left several parts of Mohali waterlogged, with Phase 4, 5, 3B1, 3B2, Sector 76 and 77 remaining the worst hit. At many places, residents had to...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 19:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A waterlogged street in Sector 77 in Mohali on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Thursday morning’s downpour left several parts of Mohali waterlogged, with Phase 4, 5, 3B1, 3B2, Sector 76 and 77 remaining the worst hit. At many places, residents had to call the fire tenders to pump out water from the streets.

Former Congress councillor Kuljit Singh Bedi said he used the water pumping system to drain out water from the streets and parks in his area. “Every time there is heavy rain, residents get terrified and start ringing us. They suffered massive losses during the 2017 flooding. This time, we installed water pumping sets at key points to drain the water.”

Surinder Singh, another former councillor of Mohali, said, “In some areas of Sector 76 and 77, waterlogging was up to three-feet high. At some places, rainwater entered houses but as the downpour was not prolonged, residents were saved from heavy losses.”

Even in Aerocity, waterlogging was witnessed on vacant plots.



Vinod Sharma, president of the Aerocity Welfare Society, said, “On one hand GMADA is fining people for non-construction, on the other hand, it is carrying out any maintenance. Water can be seen accumulated on most vacant plots here.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Don’t read too much into it, says Pak army on Gen Bajwa’s Saudi mission
Aug 13, 2020 20:49 IST
Coronavirus hits Spanish clubs after Liga finish
Aug 13, 2020 20:46 IST
‘Truly historic moment’: Trump announces peace agreement between Israel and UAE
Aug 13, 2020 20:51 IST
Decomposed bodies of school teacher and son found hanging in MP’s Ujjain
Aug 13, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.