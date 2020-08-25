Sewer water accumulation on Rahon road: Ludhiana mayor directs officials to clear waste in four days or face action

Mayor Balkar Sandhu, MLA Sanjay Talwar and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal along with other officials inspecting the spot on Rahon road in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

With shopkeepers and commuters raising hue and cry over potholed Rahon road and accumulated sewer water, mayor Balkar Sandhu, MLA Sanjay Talwar and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal visited the spot on Tuesday.

The MC officials and the contractor have been given four days to clear the accumulated sewer water from the road or face action. Executive engineer Ranbir Singh has been deputed to oversee the work.

The MC had received a large number of complaints regarding the ongoing work of laying the sewer lines on Rahon road. Deep potholes could be seen at the spot as most part of the road had been dug up. The situation became worse during rainfall and many vehicles got stuck in the potholes. Sewer water had also accumulated on the road.

MLA Sanjay Talwar said, “The MC officials and the contractor have been given four days to clear the accumulated sewer water from the road. The officials said that slabs of two manholes collapsed recently due to which the sewer water accumulated on the road. Further, the manholes of old sewer lines are also being cleaned so that residents should not have any problem till the time the new line is being installed.”

“The project to install new sewer lines worth ₹4 crore will be completed by September and tenders worth ₹5 crore have already been floated for constructing the road. This will benefit the 2 lakh residents living in the vicinity of Rahon road,” said Talwar.