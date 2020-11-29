Sections
Home / Cities / Sex determination: Panchkula team raid private hospital in Nawanshahr, doctor held

Sex determination: Panchkula team raid private hospital in Nawanshahr, doctor held

A team of seven officials seized the ultrasound machine which was being used for sex determination, CCTV footage and ₹15,000 from the spot

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

A doctor of a private hospital in Balachaur in Nawanshahr, Punjab, was booked under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, after a team from Panchkula caught him redhanded while he was performing a sex determination test.

Nodal officer, PCPNDT Act, Dr Vikas Gupta and his team raided the hospital following a tip-off. As per information, a team of seven officials seized the ultrasound machine which was being used for sex determination, CCTV footage and ₹15,000 from the spot.

“Dr Ujagar Singh Soori, who was practising without any degree, was arrested. The Punjab Police have registered an FIR under the PCPNDT Act against him,” said the official statement shared by the district public relations office, Panchkula.

Dr Gupta said after they received information that sex determination test was being done at the hospital for ₹35,000, they sent a fake patient there. The patient was asked to give a signal, following which the team raided the hospital.

He added that a nurse had fled the spot with ₹20,000, however, the doctor was arrested.

