Sex racket busted at Amritsar spa, 2 Uzbek women among 12 arrested

AMRITSAR With the arrest of 12 people, three women and nine men, the police claimed to have busted a sex racket being run in at a spa centre on Mall Road here on Thursday night. Two Uzbek women were among those arrested from Svain Thai Spa Centre whose manager, identified by police as Taaz, is absconding.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North), Sarabjit Singh, said, “Sadar station house officer (SHO) Parveen Kumar got a tip off that a sex racket is being run at the spa centre taken on lease by Taaz. A team led by the SHO raided the spa on Thursday night and made the arrests.”

“The uzbek women had come to India on work visas. The men are residents of Amritsar and Tarn Taran. All the accused are in their late 20s. The manager was not present on the spot,” said the ACP.

The police have also registered a case under sections 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956, against the 12 accused and the manager at Civil Lines police station.

“Also, the accused have been booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code as they were operating the spa centre during the Covid-19 lockdown in violation of the norms. The accused were produced in a court and sent in judicial custody. Efforts are being made to nab the manager,” he said.