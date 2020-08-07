Sex-racket busted: Five women among 7 held at guesthouse in Jhajjar

Sections
The DIG said the main accused confessed that they were running a sex-racket at the guesthouse.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Police on Friday raided a guesthouse in Jhajjar’s Khanpur Khurd and arrested seven people, including five women, for allegedly running a sex-racket.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ashok Kumar said they had got a tip-off about immoral activities at the guesthouse in Khanpur Khurd village. “We had sent a customer to check the truth regarding the prostitution racket. Later, we raided the place and arrested seven people,” he added.

The arrested men are hotel owner Satish of Khanpur Kalan village, Mukesh Kumar of Dadri and five women from Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. All accused were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The DIG said the main accused confessed that they were running a sex-racket at the guesthouse.



“We are investigating the role of other people in the case,” he added.

