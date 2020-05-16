Sections
Home / Cities / Sex racket busted in Moga, two cops among five held for extortion

Sex racket busted in Moga, two cops among five held for extortion

The women used to trap people through mobile conversations, invite them to their place, click photographs, and then blackmail people and extract money with the help of the accused cops

Updated: May 16, 2020 00:55 IST

By Parteek Singh Mahal, Hindustan Times Moga

The district police have arrested five persons including two cops and two women on Friday for allegedly duping people by threatening to implicate them in fake molestation and rape cases at Nihal Singh Wala subdivision of Moga.

The accused include two women, Harjinder Singh, ASI Chamkaur Singh, of Ladhaike village, and ASI Darshan Singh, of Moga. Both the cops were posted at Nihal Singh Wala police station.

The women used to trap people through mobile conversations, invite them to their place, click photographs, and then blackmail people and extract money with the help of the accused cops.

Nihal Singh Wala resident, Subash Chander, in a police complaint, said that Harjinder, and the two women knew him. “On May 7, they called him to Harjinder’s house and took him to a room. One of the women got undressed and ASI Chamkaur reached the spot. He threatened to register a case against me and a deal for Rs 1 lakh was struck. I arranged the money and gave it to him. But later, the women threatened me and asked me to pay the Rs 50,000 or face molestation charges,” he stated.



DSP Manjit Singh said that during preliminary investigation, it was found Harjinder, and the two women, with the help of the accused cops, duped people and blackmailing them to implicate them in fake molestation cases. “After conducting raids all accused were arrested. We got four-day police remand of them and will investigate involvement of other people. We will also look into other victims,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections 384, 385, 342 and 120-B of the IPC, Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic Act and under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Nihal Singh Wala police station.

Sources revealed that after having a dispute with the cops over money, one of the accused women had complained some top police officials that both the accused ASIs were extorting money using her name.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana miffed over migrants’ entry into state from Punjab
May 16, 2020 01:12 IST
Cancer patient, govt doctor’s father found positive in Panchkula
May 16, 2020 01:07 IST
Haryana Roadways receives lukewarm response on service resumption
May 16, 2020 01:04 IST
4 out of 6 containment zones in Chandigarh account for just 4% of total cases
May 16, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.