Sex racket running from bungalow in Panchkula busted

The Panchkula police crime branch has busted an international sex racket running from a bungalow in Sector 12A. Eight people, including four women from abroad who had been living in India illegally, have been arrested.

It was following a tip-off that a team led by assistant commissioner of police Raj Kumar conducted a raid at the bungalow late on Monday evening.

Those arrested were identified as Aditya Goyal, alias Sunny, of Uttar Pradesh, who was staying in Zirakpur, besides Manmohan Singh, alias Raju, of Rupnagar in Punjab, and Shekhar Kumar and Ganesh Kumar of Bihar, all of whom were staying in Sector 12, Panchkula. Three women from Uzbekistan and one from Turkey, all in the age group of 20-40, were also arrested.

Ashok Chauhan, who had taken the bungalow on rent, is absconding. ACP Raj Kumar said he is from Saharanpur and searches are on for him in Delhi, Meerut and neighbouring areas.

Police were tipped off about Chauhan and Goyal bringing girls from abroad for prostitution. The illegal trade was going on since January 2020, though it was shut during the lockdown from March to May and resumed in June, said a police official privy to investigation.

“After fixing a deal with clients, the women were taken to hotels in Chandigarh, Punjab and other areas by driver Manmohan Singh. At times, customers were brought to the bungalow as well,” he said.

“The women were living illegally in India for the past two to three years, using local identity cards. Three of them did not have passport, while the passport of one woman had expired,” said inspector Aman Kumar of the crime branch. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. The embassies of Uzbekistan and Turkey have also been informed.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Foreigners Act has been registered.

9 women rescued from Baltana hotel

In another raid conducted by Punjab Police at a hotel in Zirakpur’s Baltana locality on Monday night, 16 people were booked for immoral trafficking.

Besides customers, one of the three owners of Hotel Diamond Leaf, identified as Deepak Kumar, and manager Izaz Khaja were arrested.

The nine women who had been pushed into flesh trade were handed over to their families.

A case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at the Zirakpur police station.