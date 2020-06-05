Sections
Home / Cities / Sex test centre busted in Patiala, 2 held

Sex test centre busted in Patiala, 2 held

The police arrested the owner of the centre and his agent, while a woman doctor fled from the spot.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

The police on Friday busted a sex determination centre in Patran here with the help of state health department.

They arrested the owner of the centre and his agent, while a woman doctor fled from the spot.

During the joint raid, police and health officials recovered ₹7,000 from the agent.

The arrested accused have been identified as clinic owner Dr Ashok Malhotra and his agent Naib Singh. Dr Davinder Kumari, the owner’s wife, is still on the run. The couple are BAMS doctors, said the health department.



Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the health department team that conducted the raid with the police included Fatehgarh Sahib family welfare officer Dr Karan Sagar and Tarn Taran family welfare officer Dr Sumit Singh.

“The clinic owner charged ₹25,000 from a dummy patient to conduct sex determination examination. Of the amount, ₹7,000 were recovered from the agent. The woman doctor who conducts the sex test fled from clinic with rest of the money and ultrasound machine. During the raid, the teams also recovered some tools being used for abortion and 1,170 tramadol tablets,” said the civil surgeon.

He added, “We have written to the police to register a case under the relevant sections of the PNDT Act and NDPS Act against the accused.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pulkit Samrat: Rather than getting anxious, figure out ways to cope up
Jun 05, 2020 23:14 IST
153 test Covid-19 positive in city, tally crosses 1,500
Jun 05, 2020 23:12 IST
AC technician dies after falling from 7th floor
Jun 05, 2020 23:12 IST
Automobile workshop in Sector 18 catches fire
Jun 05, 2020 23:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.