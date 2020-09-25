Sections
‘Sexual assault’ on minor: FIR registered after Panchkula DC’s intervention

It was mentioned in the FIR that the girl received a severe head injury

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In a ‘sexual assault’ case of a minor girl, an FIR was registered at Women police station, Sector 5 Panchkula after over 50 days, with the intervention of Panchkula deputy commissioner (DC).

The incident dates back to August 4, when the girl’s father alleged that his 16-year old daughter was returning home and as she reached near one bank in Sector 14, four youth in a drunkard state started passing lewd remarks and stalking her and as he intervened, they attacked him and his daughter.

It was mentioned in the FIR that the girl received a severe head injury and was taken to Civil Hospital in Sector 6.

The minor girl’s father alleged that the police officials at Sector 14 police station not only “refused to register the complaint but they threw the mother out of the police station and hit the father so badly that he found it difficult to walk back home.”

The complaint reached DCP, on whose intervention an FIR was registered at Woman police station against four youth on Thursday. The case is registered under Sections 323 and 34 of the IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

It was stated that the primary report has been sent to the district magistrate and other senior officers.

