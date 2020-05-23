SFI to protest against govt’s decision of imposing 18% GST on various fees

Students Federation of India (SFI) has opposed the state government’s decision of imposing 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on affiliation, inspection, and continuation fees given by colleges to university from the new session and has demanded to take back its decision.

The students federation has threatened to stage a statewide protest on May 23.

SFI said that this move will result in a hike in college fees and as a result, thousands of students will be deprived of higher education because of financial constraints.

SFI has demanded that online education should be improved and admission fees of students seeking admission in the university should be waived off. Apart from this, SFI has demanded the state government to construct a sanitisation tunnel at every educational institution, restore all types of scholarships, waive off fees of the last three months of all students and pay hostel charges and room rents of students.