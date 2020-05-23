Sections
Home / Cities / SFI to protest against govt’s decision of imposing 18% GST on various fees

SFI to protest against govt’s decision of imposing 18% GST on various fees

The students federation has threatened to stage a statewide protest on May 23.

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Students Federation of India (SFI) has opposed the state government’s decision of imposing 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on affiliation, inspection, and continuation fees given by colleges to university from the new session and has demanded to take back its decision.

The students federation has threatened to stage a statewide protest on May 23.

SFI said that this move will result in a hike in college fees and as a result, thousands of students will be deprived of higher education because of financial constraints.

SFI has demanded that online education should be improved and admission fees of students seeking admission in the university should be waived off. Apart from this, SFI has demanded the state government to construct a sanitisation tunnel at every educational institution, restore all types of scholarships, waive off fees of the last three months of all students and pay hostel charges and room rents of students.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra CM asks cultural department to study if shooting for TV shows can resume
May 23, 2020 00:34 IST
Maharashtra government borrowed ₹9,000 crore to pay salaries, pension
May 23, 2020 00:31 IST
Army gives final salute to its hero Major Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia
May 23, 2020 00:29 IST
Shiv Sena attends Opposition meet called by Congress chief
May 23, 2020 00:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.