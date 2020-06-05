SGPC asks Punjab to release pending scholarship amount

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Friday urged the Punjab government to release Rs 40 crore, the pending scholarship amount for Dalit students studying in the educational institutes under it.

After a meeting of SGPC educational committee at Sri Guru Ram Das Dental College, Longowal said, the state government is not releasing the amount of the scholarship and it should release it at the earliest so that these institutions could be run better.