Sections
Home / Cities / SGPC asks Punjab to release pending scholarship amount

SGPC asks Punjab to release pending scholarship amount

Says the government has to release Rs 40 crore for Dalit students studying in educational institutions unde it.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Friday urged the Punjab government to release Rs 40 crore, the pending scholarship amount for Dalit students studying in the educational institutes under it.

After a meeting of SGPC educational committee at Sri Guru Ram Das Dental College, Longowal said, the state government is not releasing the amount of the scholarship and it should release it at the earliest so that these institutions could be run better.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

K Deep’s family seeks Punjab govt help for singer’s treatment
Jun 05, 2020 21:57 IST
‘Nehra made a comeback’: Former chief selector comments on Dhoni’s future
Jun 05, 2020 21:58 IST
Promotion for Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan, pay hike for all categories
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
5 doctors among 182 Covid-19 cases reported in J&K
Jun 05, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.