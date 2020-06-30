SGPC chief sets up subcommittee to probe missing 267 ‘saroops’

AMRITSAR Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday constituted a subcommittee to look into the matter of missing 267 Guru Granth Sahib’s ‘saroops’, hours after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh sought a fair and independent probe from the gurdwara body.

The subcommittee will comprise Golden Temple granthi Giani Maan Singh, SGPC general secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami, executive member Surjit Singh Kang, members Jagsir Singh, Gurtej Singh and Gurtej Singh Dhade and assistant secretary Simarjit Singh (coordinator).

“Action will be taken on the basis of the report of the panel. Anyone found guilty in the probe will be punished,” said Longowal after presiding over a meeting of SGPC’s Dharam Parchar Committee at Teja Singh Samundari Hall here.

The matter of missing 267 ‘saroops’ from publishing house of the SGPC at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib near Golden Temple was uncovered by the Punjab Human Rights Organization (PHRO) on the basis of a statement of Kanwaljit Singh, who retired as assistant supervisor of the publishing house on May 31.

Kanwaljit, who also lodged a police complaint on Sunday against the SGPC officials, claimed that 80 of 267 missing ‘saroops’ got damaged in 2016 fire and the SGPC hid this incident. On the other hand, SGPC refuted his claim stating that he was lying to save his own skin.

Hailing the bravery of Sikh soldier Gurtej Singh who fought Chinese troops on LAC with his kirpan, the Dharam Parchar Committee demanded that the story of his valour should be taught to school students. Longowal said due to the pandemic, ‘dharam parchar’ activities will be carried out using technology.