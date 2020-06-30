Sections
Home / Cities / SGPC chief sets up subcommittee to probe missing 267 ‘saroops’

SGPC chief sets up subcommittee to probe missing 267 ‘saroops’

AMRITSAR Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday constituted a subcommittee to look into the matter of missing 267 Guru Granth...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 19:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

AMRITSAR Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Tuesday constituted a subcommittee to look into the matter of missing 267 Guru Granth Sahib’s ‘saroops’, hours after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh sought a fair and independent probe from the gurdwara body.

The subcommittee will comprise Golden Temple granthi Giani Maan Singh, SGPC general secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami, executive member Surjit Singh Kang, members Jagsir Singh, Gurtej Singh and Gurtej Singh Dhade and assistant secretary Simarjit Singh (coordinator).

“Action will be taken on the basis of the report of the panel. Anyone found guilty in the probe will be punished,” said Longowal after presiding over a meeting of SGPC’s Dharam Parchar Committee at Teja Singh Samundari Hall here.

The matter of missing 267 ‘saroops’ from publishing house of the SGPC at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib near Golden Temple was uncovered by the Punjab Human Rights Organization (PHRO) on the basis of a statement of Kanwaljit Singh, who retired as assistant supervisor of the publishing house on May 31.



Kanwaljit, who also lodged a police complaint on Sunday against the SGPC officials, claimed that 80 of 267 missing ‘saroops’ got damaged in 2016 fire and the SGPC hid this incident. On the other hand, SGPC refuted his claim stating that he was lying to save his own skin.

Hailing the bravery of Sikh soldier Gurtej Singh who fought Chinese troops on LAC with his kirpan, the Dharam Parchar Committee demanded that the story of his valour should be taught to school students. Longowal said due to the pandemic, ‘dharam parchar’ activities will be carried out using technology.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SGPC chief sets up subcommittee to probe missing 267 ‘saroops’
Jun 30, 2020 19:07 IST
It can no longer be business-as-usual | Analysis
Jun 30, 2020 19:05 IST
Actor Vikas Kumar grabs the eyeballs in Aarya
Jun 30, 2020 19:07 IST
Extending PMGKY is the right step | HT Editorial
Jun 30, 2020 19:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.