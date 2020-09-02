SGPC condemns encroachment over gurdwaras in Pakistan

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday condemned the alleged encroachment attempts on gurdwaras in Pakistan and appealed to the Centre to take up the issue with the Pakistan government.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal, in a statement, said, “We have come to know that Gurdwara Singh Sabha has been converted into a police station and the land of Gurdwara Killa Sahib has been usurped for tombs. Another Gurdwara related to Bhai Lalo Jee is being used for keeping livestock by a family. This is a clear attempt to destroy the gurdwaras in Pakistan.”