SGPC to give Rs 1 lakh each to families of Sikh pilgrims killed in Pak mishap

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday announced give Rs 1 lakh each to the families of 29 Sikh pilgrims killed when a mini-bus carrying them rammed into a train at an unmanned crossing in Pakistan’s Punjab province on July 3. Besides, the injured will get Rs 50,000 each.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said the entire community sympathises with the families of those killed in the accident.

“The loss of lives cannot be overcome but on sympathetic grounds, the SGPC gives them this money as help. Besides, we appeal to the Pakistan government to extend help to the victims’ families. The Indian government should also take action against the railway personnel whose negligence caused this tragedy,” said Longowal.

He said that the SGPC will write to Pak PM Imran Khan in this regard. He said the SGPC will also conduct Akhand Path at the Golden Temple in memory of the deceased.