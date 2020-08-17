Shadow over monsoon session as 20UP assembly staffers test Covid +iv

LUCKNOW Twenty UP assembly staffers, including security personnel, tested Covid-19 positive on Monday, casting a shadow over the monsoon session of the state legislature that is commencing here from August 20.

Assembly speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit confirmed that about 600 assembly and other government staffers were tested and 20 were found Covid positive.

It is felt that the number of Covid positive people may increase further once members of the two houses and other staffers are tested for the virus in the coming days.

“Yes, 20 persons, including security personnel of the assembly, have been found positive for Covid-19. Those who have tested positive include an officer of the under-secretary rank. We are waiting for the final test reports as about 300 staffers, who will be deployed to perform various works/assignments during the monsoon session, have been tested,” said a functionary of the assembly secretariat.

A meeting of leaders of all political parties in legislative council was also held and a decision to test all MLCs and Vidhan Parishad staff for Covid-19 was taken.

“We will test all members and the staff. Tests will begin on Tuesday and continue till August 20,” said Vidhan Parishad chairman Ramesh Yadav after presiding over the all-party meeting.

On the question of whether the assembly will also get MLAs tested, speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit said: “We are informing all members about the places in the Vidhayak Nivas or a point close to them that will have facility for testing w.e.f. August 19. Testing facility will also be available in the Vidhan Bhawan complex.” Asked whether the test will be mandatory for members, Dikshit said: “We will arrange facility for Covid-19 tests for all members.”

SENSE OF FEAR

Meanwhile, a sense of fear gripped a section of the assembly staff as testing began on the assembly secretariat premises on Monday. “We will come to know about our fate only after the test results. We are not afraid. But we are certainly anxious to know about the test results,” said a functionary.

Although senior officers of the assembly secretariat refused to comment on the issue, a large number of positive cases has raised serious concerns about the health of those to be deployed for work during the brief monsoon session.

On first day, the assembly will be adjourned after mourning the deaths of its sitting members -- cabinet ministers Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan -- who died after being admitted to hospitals for treatment of Covid-19.

The state government proposes to carry out legislative business in the remaining two days, tabling ordinances that have been promulgated after the last session and the bills to replace them.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly has a sanctioned strength of 403 members. As seven seats are vacant, the effective strength of state assembly has come down to 396 members. When constituted in 2017, the assembly had nearly half of its members in less than 50-year age group.

Amid serious concerns in the corridors of power about the prevailing pandemic, a considerable chunk of members, including ministers, have tested positive in the past few weeks.

Besides ministers and ruling party’s members, leader of opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary and other Samajwadi Party members have also undergone treatment for Covid-19. Adding to these concerns are the deaths of Kamla Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan.

PRECAUTIONS

The assembly and council secretariats are taking all safety precautions. In both the houses the ‘yes’ and ‘no’ lobbies, along with viewers’ galleries, will be used to ensure a vacant seat between two members to follow social distancing during the session.

The assembly has decided to have ultraviolet filters in the air-conditioning system. Automatic sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the entry gates. The security personnel have been given infrared thermometers to scan members who would be asked to mandatorily wear the ask in the house. A mask is likely to be gifted by the staff to members who reach the house without wearing a mask.