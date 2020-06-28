Sections
Home / Patna / Amit Shah dials Nitish Kumar after water level rises in Mahananda river

Amit Shah dials Nitish Kumar after water level rises in Mahananda river

Shah assured all possible help to the state. “Talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on rising water level in the Mahananda river. Assured him all possible held from the Centre for Bihar people’s safety,” he tweeted from his Twitter handle.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 19:40 IST

By Arun Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on phone in the wake of rising water level in the Mahananda river due to continued heavy rains over the last one week in different parts of the state, especially in the Seemanchal region.

Shah assured all possible help to the state. “Talked to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on rising water level in the Mahananda river. Assured him all possible held from the Centre for Bihar people’s safety,” he tweeted from his Twitter handle.

Mahananda is one of the prime tributaries of the Ganga river in the eastern part of India. It originates from the hills of Darjeeling flows through Kishanganj, Purnia and Katihar districts in Bihar.

Due to unrelenting rain, there has been consistent rise in the water level of Mahananda river. This could pose flood threat to districts falling under its domain if a similar trend continues.



Due to timely monsoon and heavy rain in the catchment areas, the water level in some rivers has already been on rise. Mahananda crossed the danger mark on Saturday, inundating low lying areas. The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rain the coming days.

While other rivers in the state have shown receding trend after reaching danger level, Mahananda has crossed the danger mark at a few places and maintains its rising trend. On the left embankment slightly ahead of Jhaua bridge in Katihar, a spur had also been damaged due to water pressure. In Purnia, the river has maintained its rising trend.

According to projection of the water resource department (WRD), of the 36 stations, rivers have reached above the danger mark at 13 of them. All rivers, except the Ganga, have maintained rising trend.

“We are keeping a close watch on the water level in the Mahananda. At present, the situation is under control. The affected part of the spur has been repaired. In Kishanganj, the level has fallen, but it is not so in Purnea and Katihar,” said Katihar district magistrate Kanwal Tanuj.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Age no bar, as Bollywood readies to get back to work? Not really!
Jun 28, 2020 19:54 IST
Light monsoon showers likely in Chandigarh for next three days: IMD
Jun 28, 2020 19:52 IST
Summer may decide fate of leading shots in vaccine race
Jun 28, 2020 19:48 IST
‘Real match winner’: Younis Khan heaps praise on England fast bowler
Jun 28, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.