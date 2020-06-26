Sections
Home / Cities / Shanta Kumar asks to HP CM to withdraw his escort facility from July 1

Shanta Kumar asks to HP CM to withdraw his escort facility from July 1

Kumar said a government vehicle and four employees attached to him serves no purpose as he is no longer an MP and has also retired from active politics.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

Shanta Kumar (HT File)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has written to Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur seeking withdrawal of his escort facility from July 1.

In the letter, Kumar said he has been provided various facilities by the present government as the former CM of the state to help him discharge his political duties and public works. “I am thankful to the state government and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for these facilities,” he said.

“I am no longer an MP and have also retired from active politics. Due to my age I will no longer be touring around. In such a situation, now I do not require an escort facility anymore,” the veteran leader said.

Kumar said a government vehicle and four employees attached to him serves no purpose.



“The expense of lakhs of rupees for this keeps stinging me. So, I have written to the CM to withdraw these facilities from July 1,” he added.

Shanta Kumar served as the CM twice from 1977 to 1980 and 1990 to 1992.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

When Emraan Hashmi rated Sushant Singh Rajput higher than Varun, Sidharth
Jun 26, 2020 17:13 IST
Lover, her son among three arrested for Punjab Police sub-inspector’s murder in Fazilka
Jun 26, 2020 17:12 IST
Nepalese man held for raping minor granddaughter in Shimla district
Jun 26, 2020 17:08 IST
Yusuf Memon, Tiger Memon’s brother and 1993 Mumbai blasts convict, dead
Jun 26, 2020 17:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.