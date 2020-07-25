Sections
Home / Cities / Sharjeel Imam charged with sedition

Sharjeel Imam charged with sedition

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday charged former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam with sedition in a case related to communal riots in north-east Delhi in February following anti-Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

An officer from the Delhi police’s crime branch, who wished not to be named, said the police submitted a charge-sheet against Imam in the Patiala House court on Saturday in the case registered against him on January 25. The police have said that Imam had given a seditious speech at AMU in January.

“In the garb of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA), he (Imam) exhorted people of a particular community to block the highways leading to the major cities and resort to ‘chakka jaam’, thereby disrupting normal life. Also, in the name of opposing CAA he also openly threatened to cut off Assam and other Northeastern states from the rest of the country,” the officer said.

Imam’s lawyer Ahmad Ibrahim denied the allegations and said that he has faith in the judicial system. He said that they are sad that Imam has been incarcerated for six months without any offence and specially when he has been found coronavirus positive.



“ We will soon move a bail application in the concerned court. It is a planned way of keeping him in prison as today six months were getting over had the police not filed the charge-sheet, he could have been released on bail by default,” Ibrahim said.

Imam was arrested from Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28. Earlier on April 18, police had filed the first charge-sheet against Imam in connection with the violence outside the Jamia Millia Islamia campus, during which protesters had clashed with the police. In the first charge-sheet, police had charged Imam with allegedly instigating riots at the campus during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

