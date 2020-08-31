Sharjeel Imam’s custody extended by three days

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended the police custody of JNU student Sharjeel Imam by three days. Imam was arrested under the stringent anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- in connection with a north-east Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat sent Imam to custody for another three days after police had moved an application seeking seven days remand to interrogate the accused. The police had contended that the during the previous remand, Imam was asked questions but he did not support the investigation.

Imam, a PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Centre for Historical Studies, was arrested in the case under the anti-terror law for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in connection with the riots in north-east Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in February.

He was brought to Delhi from jail in Assam on a production warrant. Earlier, on July 26, the police had filed a charge sheet against Imam charging him of sedition in a connection to the alleged seditious speech he had given at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in January.