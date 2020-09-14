Sharp shooter arrested for the contract killing of 26-year-old in Modinagar

The police Monday arrested a sharp shooter who was allegedly hired to kill 26-year-old Akshay Sangwan on the night of August 24 outside his house on Tibra Road, Modinagar. Sangwan’s family has also accused the husband of the local MLA of criminal conspiracy in the case, but the police said he had no role in the incident and that the murder was allegedly planned by a woman whose brother Sangwan was accused of killing in 2019.

The suspect who was arrested Monday from the area near Niwari Road was identified as Ujjwal Sharma. Police said he took ₹50,000 for carrying out the hit on Sangwan. The police also added that one of Sharma’s accomplices is on the run and will be arrested soon.

According to the police investigation, Sangwan had several cases against him and had been in jail for killing his friend, Dipendra Kumar, in April 2019. Sangwan had come out on bail last November.

“The murder was planned by Kumar’s sister Ruby Singh and her husband Vikas Singh who wanted to avenge Kumar’s killing. They planned the murder with the help of their accomplice Ashwini Singh and Anurag Tyagi and hired two men, one of whom was arrested on Monday. Our teams combed through a jungle area for about four days to find Sharma’s hideout and arrest him. He was nabbed while he trying to flee,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

Sangwan was gunned down outside his house on the evening of August 24. The police had said that one of the suspects, Anurag Tyagi, sustained an accidental gunshot wound during the incident and had died a day later at a Meerut hospital.

Police said Ashwini had surrendered before a court in Ghaziabad on August 28 and Ruby Singh was arrested last week.

“Both Vikas Singh (Ruby’s husband) and another accomplice Sappu Gurjar had come out on bail in connection with a case of Arms Act registered against them in Delhi. As per their the plan, they returned to jail on August 18, days before the killing was to be executed on August 24. But their role has emerged during’s Ashwini’s questioning . In all, we have about three more suspects, who are on the run, to arrest,” Jadaun said.

The police are yet to seize an i10 car which was used in the crime. They suspect that the car is still with the suspects who are on the run.

“So far, no role of the MLA’s made has been made out in the case. The murder plan was hatched by Ruby and her husband. They took the help of two shooters and roped in other accomplices. The suspects who are absconding will be arrested soon,” Jadaun said.