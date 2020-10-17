Sections
Shaurya Chakra awardee killing: Family given security; 1 member to get govt job

Shaurya Chakra awardee killing: Family given security; 1 member to get govt job

The family has been also been demanding the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 15:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Tarn Taram

Tarn Taran With the Punjab government agreeing to demands of the grieving family of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, 55, of a government job to one of them and reinstated their security cover, decks were cleared for Sandhu’s cremation.

SDM Rajesh Sharma, said, “A report on a family member eligible for a government job will be sent to the government on Monday. Security had been provided to the family, and a letter on this has also been handed over to them.”

He added that cremation would be held as per protocol applicable for a Shaurya Chakra awardee. He had got this award for fighting against terrorism in Punjab in the 90s.

He was shot dead by two bike-borne men at his residence, on the premises of the school run by the family, months after his security was withdrawn on the recommendation of Tarn Taran Police. However, his killer fled from after firing gunshots at him and could not be traced till the filing of this report. The family has been also been demanding the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

