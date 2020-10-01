Sections
Shift to dairy complex in a week or face action: Yamunanagar MC to 250 dairies

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 17:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

The Yamunanagar municipal corporation has served notices to 250 dairies in the district asking them to shift to the dairy complex in a week or face action.

The MC in a statement said a survey was conducted on behalf of the civic body and more than 300 dairies were found in 19 wards. “These dairies are operating in various colonies of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri towns and each of them have a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 to 25 animals. The MC has built four dairy complexes in Dadwa and Kail areas of Jagadhari and in Raipur and Aurangabad areas of Yamunanagar for the purpose,” it said.

Anil Nain, chief sanitary inspector said the dairies will be sealed and animals will be seized if they do not shift within seven days.

