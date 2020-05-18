Shimla admn allows buses ferrying people to quarantine centres till CTO on Mall Road

Sections
Updated: May 18, 2020 18:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

(Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Shimla district administration, in an order issued on Monday, allowed movement of buses ferrying people, who are returning from outside the state and are to be kept in mandatory institutional quarantine, up to Central Telegraph Office (CTO) at the Mall Road.

The district administration has notified Hotel the Gran on the Mall Road as an institutional quarantine facility.

The aforesaid hotel is located in the sealed area where no kind of vehicular movement except that of emergency vehicles is allowed. The hotel is accessible only through CTO road.

The district administration took the decision to allow movement of the bus up to CTO in wake of the 18 Mumbai returnees who were being shifted to the institutional quarantine. They returned on a special train.



In the future also, the movement of buses ferrying people to the quarantine facility will be allowed, said Shimla deputy commissioner Amit Kashyap.

He said that the decision has been taken under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The buses will immediately return after dropping the passengers at CTO.

