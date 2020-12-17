Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Shimla hoteliers demand lifting of night curfew for holiday season

Shimla hoteliers demand lifting of night curfew for holiday season

The hoteliers have also blamed the state government for the surge in Covid-19 cases and have claimed that the decision to reopen state borders was ill-planned.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 20:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Seeking the state government’s help to revive the tourism and hospitality sector during the upcoming holiday season, hoteliers here have demanded relaxation in the night curfew and permission to eateries in Shimla to open on Sundays.

While addressing a press conference here, Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association president Sanjay Sood said the tourism industry is unquestionably the largest employer and economic activity generator in Himachal, but the state government has not given any relief to the sector. The government employees are getting their salaries and all benefits, while the self-employed businessmen are suffering due to the insensitive decisions of the government, he rued.

He said that the government without taking citizens into confidence imposed the night curfew.

“Maximum tourist activity takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, and by imposing the lockdown on Sundays, the government is only creating hurdles in the economic revival of the indutsry. All establishments, including those where tourists eat and buy essentials from were ordered to be closed on Sundays, causing much inconvenience to them,” said Sanjay.



“Targeting tourists on the Mall Road seems to be a hobby of the administration,” he added.

Sanjay alleged that the administration thinks Mall Road to be the epicentre of the pandemic where scores of policemen are regularly seen bullying the common people. “There is no logic to the draconian step of imposing night curfew and closing all establishments on Sunday as the government has no statistics to prove that the spurt in Covid cases was due to tourists.”

He added that the association has sent figures to the tourism department which show that hardly any tourism-related employees, employers or other staffers have been afflicted with the disease. In Shimla district, there are more positive cases in the suburbs and rural areas than in the main town frequented by the tourists.

“The hotel industry has been fighting for survival during the past many months and was looking forward to the coming tourist season and there is no logic of the night curfew during the peak tourist season of Christmas and New Year,” he said.

The hoteliers have also blamed the state government for the surge in Covid-19 cases and have claimed that the decision to reopen state borders was ill-planned and there was no regulation on the inflow of people.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers protest at this stage should be allowed, observes SC
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Agriculture minister writes open letter to farmers; PM Modi urges to read
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Second setback: Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC ahead of Amit Shah’s visit; may join BJP
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
‘Look forward to visiting Dhaka’: PM Modi after summit with Hasina
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Domestic tourism to be mainstay of tourism industry in post-Covid times: Prahlad Patel
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Russia to miss Tokyo Olympics after doping ban halved
by Agence France-Presse
Chennai-Port Blair flight carries passengers instead of cargo, airline faces action
by Neha LM Tripathi
Domestic travel to be mainstay of travel industry in post-Covid era: Patel
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.