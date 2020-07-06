Shimla Nagrik Sabha stages protest over inflated bills

The members of the Shimla Nagrik Sabha during a protest in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta /HT)

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha (SNS) on Monday protested against the inflated electricity, water, garbage collection bills and property tax outside the municipal corporation office here.

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha has demanded that the state government, municipal corporation and the electricity board should waive off bills for March till June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A delegation of the SNS met the MC joint commissioner and submitted a memorandum in this regard. They said the movement will be intensified if no relief is provided within a week.

The SNS has alleged that the state government has not provided any financial relief to the people who have been badly affected due to the pandemic.

SNS secretary Kapil Sharma said at least 70% people in the state have fully or partially lost their employment and have not received any financial support through the PM Cares Fund and the CM Relief Fund.

He said in the current situation, people were hoping for some financial relief from the state government but instead have been handed over inflated bills.

Sharma said the bills that should have be given every month are now given after a period of four months. “Less time has been granted to deposit these bills. Bills of garbage collection and property tax are also inflated which has increased the financial burden on people,” he added.