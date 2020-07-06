Sections
Home / Cities / Shimla Nagrik Sabha stages protest over inflated bills

Shimla Nagrik Sabha stages protest over inflated bills

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha has demanded that the state government, municipal corporation and the electricity board should waive off bills for March till June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 17:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

The members of the Shimla Nagrik Sabha during a protest in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta /HT)

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha (SNS) on Monday protested against the inflated electricity, water, garbage collection bills and property tax outside the municipal corporation office here.

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha has demanded that the state government, municipal corporation and the electricity board should waive off bills for March till June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A delegation of the SNS met the MC joint commissioner and submitted a memorandum in this regard. They said the movement will be intensified if no relief is provided within a week.

The SNS has alleged that the state government has not provided any financial relief to the people who have been badly affected due to the pandemic.



SNS secretary Kapil Sharma said at least 70% people in the state have fully or partially lost their employment and have not received any financial support through the PM Cares Fund and the CM Relief Fund.

He said in the current situation, people were hoping for some financial relief from the state government but instead have been handed over inflated bills.

Sharma said the bills that should have be given every month are now given after a period of four months. “Less time has been granted to deposit these bills. Bills of garbage collection and property tax are also inflated which has increased the financial burden on people,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YAD holds dharna outside YPS over ‘excess fee’ charged from parents
Jul 06, 2020 18:38 IST
Rajiv Gandhi hospital discharges 1,000th patient, increases ICU beds to 200
Jul 06, 2020 18:37 IST
Hyderabad restaurants wait for customers month after restrictions were eased
Jul 06, 2020 18:37 IST
Going nuts over dairy alternatives: Here’s a lowdown on plant-based milk
Jul 06, 2020 18:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.