Shimla receives season’s first snowfall, brings cheer to tourists

Tourists enjoy strolling in snow at The Ridge, Shimla, on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Shimla received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday night, bringing cheer to tourists who come here in large numbers to celebrate New Year.

Light snowfall started around 9.15 pm at Mall Road, Jakhu, Chhota Shimla and other areas of the city.

State’s meteorological department director Manmohan Singh said that the weather will remain dry throughout the state from December 29 till January 3.

The Met department has also issued a yellow warning of ground frost and cold waves in lower hills and plains of the state on December 29 resulting in crop destruction.

Rohtang Pass witnessed 60cm snowfall, North Portal of Atal Tunnel received 40cm, Jalori Pass 30 cm, Solang 25cm, Kufri, 14 kilometres away from Shimla has received 30cm snowfall, Dalhousie 22cm, Kothi 18cm, Khadrala and Manali received 14cm each, Nichar 10cm, Shimla 9 cm, Gondla 8cm, Jubbar Hatti 4cm, Khada Pathar and Sungri have received 7cm snow each while Rohru has recorded 2cm snowfall.

Peripheral areas of Mcleodganj town including Dharamkot and Naddi also experienced mild snow while the Dhauladhar mountain range wore a thick white blanket.

Meanwhile, the plain areas experienced light to moderate rainfall along with strong velocity winds intensifying the chill.

In Chamba, Dalhousie hill station and upper reaches including Bharmaur and Pangi also experienced snowfall.

Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district recorded 34mm rain, Hamirpur 22mm, Palampur received 16mm rain, Nahan 14.6mm, Solan 13.8mm, Bilaspur 13.5mm, Chamba 13mm, Kangra 12.8mm, Una 9.8mm, Mandi 8.4mm and Dharamshala 2.6mm.

Shimla superintended of police Mohit Chawla said that roads in upper areas of the districts including Kharapathar, Narkanda, Fagu, Khidki and Chambi were blocked due to snowfall however, National Highway-5 has been cleared for traffic as the snow was cleared from Kufri Narkanda and Fagu, however, Theog Hatkoti road is blocked in Khadapathar. The road is being cleared.

“Roads in the Dhalli, Mashobra, Sanjauli, Lakkar Bazar, Navbahar and Chhota Shimla suburbs of Shimla town are slippery. People should plan their visit accordingly,” he said.

Apart from it, around a dozen roads in the Chopal sub-division have also been blocked.

Atal Tunnel, National Highway-305 has also been blocked for vehicular traffic due to fresh snowfall in Solang valley and in Jalori Pass. Kullu SP Gaurav Singh has advised the people not to visit these areas.

Shimla shivered at minus 1.1°C while the minimum temperature in Kufri reached -2.4°C. Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie recorded 0.2°C, 1.4°C and -3.4°C minimum temperatures respectively.

The minimum temperature in Una is 2.8°C, 0.7°C in Solan, 3°C in Bilaspur, 2.8°C in Hamirpur, 7.9°C in Nahan, 3.2°C in Mandi and -3.1°C in Kalpa, Kinnaur district.

Keylong, headquarters of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti is the coldest place in the state at -6.7°C minimum temperature.