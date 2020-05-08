Shimla street vendors seek permission to resume work

Sections
A delegation of street vendors union met SMC commissioner Pankaj Rai and submitted a memorandum seeking permission to resume work.

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Street Vendors have demanded that the Shimla municipal corporation (SMC) should allow them to resume work. A delegation of street vendors union met SMC commissioner Pankaj Rai and submitted a memorandum seeking permission to resume work. Rai assured them that he will send a proposal to Shimla deputy commissioner and will urge him to take appropriate steps.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state president Vijendra Mehra said that state government has allowed shops to remain open on alternative days, but street vendors continue to face hardships as they have not been allowed to resume work.

Due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown, street vendors’ business has been badly affected and they are having trouble meeting their daily needs.

Street vendors have demanded that if the administration cannot allow them to resume work then vendors who have applied for I-cards and certificate of vending should be granted financial assistance of ₹8,250 for April and May as declared by the state government.



