Shiv Sena activities, parents protest against private schools in Ludhiana

Urge state government to act against schools demanding school fee for the lockdown period

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Parents and members of Shiv Sena holding a protest at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue, Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

To mark their protest against private schools forcing parents to deposit school fee, Shiv Sena members and various parents held a demonstration in front of the Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena members raised slogans against the state government for not taking action against such schools.

“Parents’ financial condition has taken a huge hit amid the lockdown. Most parents are unable to pay the fee, but schools are sending them messages repeatedly,” said Rajiv Tandon, chairman, Shiv Sena, Punjab.

He alleged that many private schools were demanding fees for facilities such as smart classrooms and computer fee, even when these were not being used during the lockdown.



He said they will protest outside the residence of Congress ministers and private schools if the government fails to act.

