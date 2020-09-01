Shiv Sena MP says Prakash Ambedkar’s protest outside Maharashtra’s Vitthal-Rukmai temple a “joke on social distancing”

Shiv Sena leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut has termed the protest outside Pandharpur’s Vitthal-Rukmai temple by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar a “joke on social distancing”.

Ambedkar and his supporters staged a protest outside the temple on Monday, demanding the reopening of temples and other religious places in the state. He and 14 others also went inside the temple and declared it a “victory” of the agitation.

Raut on Monday said that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government , led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, will gradually lift all the restrictions. He added that the government has spoken to all the stakeholders who run temples as well as the representatives of the Varkari community on the gradual reopening of the famous temple at Pandharpur.

The Sena leader said that Ambedkar, who is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, should not have violated the law and the measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Prakash Ambedkar is a patient leader, who has studied law and he’s also the descendant of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Such statements about going against the law, especially during a medical emergency, is like instigating people... The Covid-19 situation in the state is improving and Prakash Ambedkar should not create any sort of tension in the state,” Raut said, while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

He further said that the protest led by Ambedkar made a joke of social distancing as the crowd that had gathered at Pandharpur for the protest was pushing each other.

“Social distancing, which is the most important step to break the Covid chain, had become a joke outside the temple today. Thousands of people gathered there. The transmission of Covid-19 can spread through this [gathering]. The chief minister has anticipated this and thus has not so far allowed the reopening of religious places. Even Prime Minister Modi is not in the mind set to completely lift the lockdown,” Raut added.

He also expressed confidence and said Thackeray and the political opponents will collectively find a solution on the reopening of religious places in the state. But Raut also added that no leader should take an “anti-law” stance on the issue and must engage with the government.