Shiv Sena’s existence is over, says Himachal CM after demolition at Kangana’s property

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel being escorted by security personnel at Chandigarh airport on Wednesday. The actor was on her way from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday condemned the demolition at Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai by the Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), terming it unfortunate.

“The Shiv Sena has shunned the principles for which it was formed. Its existence is over ever since it tied up with the Congress to form the government in Maharashtra,” Thakur, who heads the BJP government in the hill state, said on the sidelines of the assembly session in Shimla.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, particularly its MP Sanjay Raut, and the actress have been engaged in a war of words after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared Mumbai Police more than the movie mafia. On Wednesday, while she was travelling from her hometown, Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh to Mumbai, a BMC team reached Kangana’s bungalow in Bandra with a bulldozer and excavators and demolished alterations carried out on the premises till the Mumbai high court stepped in and stayed the demolition.

Thakur, however, declined comment on the editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece, Saamna, that targeted Kangana. “I cannot comment on it. I have not read it,” he said.

The Centre provided Y-plus security to Kangana on the recommendation of the Himachal Pradesh Police after she complained of threats to her life following the spat with Raut. The Himachal police provided security to her during her stay at Manali and later at her native village at Bhambla in Mandi district.

State education minister Govind Singh Thakur expressed solidarity with Kangana and described the Maharashtra government’s action as unfortunate.

Senior state Congress leader Ram Lal Thakur also said that the security provided to Kangana was the responsibility of the Maharashtra government. “She is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and we are concerned about her security,” he said.

Kangana left Mandi for Chandigarh by road early on Wednesday to catch a flight to Mumbai after testing negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday night.