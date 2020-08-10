Sections
Home / Cities / Shivaji statue row: Sena stages protest in Kalyan

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 01:03 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Shiv Sena party workers held a protest march on Sunday against the removal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Karnataka. The protestors, in the rally from Kalyan railway station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kalyan, raised slogans and held banners against the Karnataka government.

The alleged removal of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Belgaum’s Manguti village led to a controversy and got angered response from different parts of Maharashtra. “The BJP government is two-faced; they are taking votes in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, whereas they have done such act in Karnataka, which is a disgrace to the great Maratha warrior king,” said Rajendra Deolekar, former mayor of Kalyan.

“If they do not place the bust back, we shall enter Karnataka and place it ourselves,” said Prakash Penkar, a corporator.

