SHO found dead in Panipat

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Dalvir Singh, 54, in-charge of Panipat’s Quila police station, was found dead in his rented accommodation in Panipat on Sunday morning. Singh was a resident of Madina village in Sonipat district.

The body was spotted by a security guard who informed the police and his family members. Police reached the spot and he was rushed to Panipat civil hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the actual cause of death will be ascertained in postmortem report. But prima facie the cause of death seems to be heart attack.

He said that the body was handed over to his family and the district police will provide financial assistance to the aggrieved family as his daughter’s marriage is due next month.

