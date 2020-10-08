Shopian ‘fake encounter’: L-G promises help to kin of three Gujjar men, conveys PM’s sympathies

Sections
Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a bid to soothe frayed nerves of the kin of three Gujjar men allegedly killed in a fake encounter in Amshipora of Shopian district on July 18, lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the grief stricken families in Tarkassi village of Rajouri.

“He promised all possible assistance including government job to the next of kin of the three men,” said a senior official.

He expressed grief over the incident and assured the families that justice will be done. He assured them that the government will take care of all three families and assistance will be provided to them.

Sinha also conveyed sympathies on behalf of the PM.

