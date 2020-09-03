Sections
Home / Cities / Shopkeeper found murdered in Payal village

Shopkeeper found murdered in Payal village

The killers seemed to have hacked him to death with a sharp-edged weapon and fled after dumping the body in the fields.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A 25-year-old shopkeeper was found murdered in Dhamot village of Payal on Thursday evening.

The killers seemed to have hacked him to death with a sharp-edged weapon and fled after dumping the body in the fields.

The victim has been identified as Satinder Singh of Lehal village.

He owned a grocery shop in the village.



According to the family, he had left the house in the afternoon for paying the electricity bill. In the evening, the police informed them that his body was lying in Dhamot village.

Payal station house officer (SHO), inspector Jaspal Singh said that some passersby noticed the body lying in a pool of the blood and informed the police. The SHO said prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal rivalry but investigations are on.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified accused at Payal police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

Netflix series triggers controversy
Sep 03, 2020 23:34 IST
Study shows Covid can spread in public vehicles
Sep 03, 2020 23:32 IST
Antibodies may not stop transmission in children
Sep 03, 2020 23:32 IST
No Question Hour in Bengal House
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.