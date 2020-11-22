Sections
Shopkeeper held with 2kg cannabis in Kullu

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 22:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A shopkeeper was arrested for possession of 2.05gm cannabis at his shop in Kullu. The accused is Dola Singh, 55, of Palhach village in Kullu. The accused owns a general store in Palhach from where he used to sell drugs as well, police said.

The accused was arrested after the Kullu police received a tip regarding the drug smuggling. Police raided the shop and recovered the contraband after which Singh was arrested and the cannabis was seized.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said a case has been registered under Section 20 of the NDPS Act. The accused was previously arrested under the NDPS Act in September, 2007, as well and was even convicted by the Himachal Pradesh HC in 2011.

