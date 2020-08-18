Sections
Home / Cities / Shopkeepers protest against allotment of shop at Ludhiana’s Pink Plaza

Shopkeepers protest against allotment of shop at Ludhiana’s Pink Plaza

It was the fourth attempt by GLADA to take possession of the shops

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

High drama was witnessed at the Pink Plaza market in Chaura Bazar on Tuesday after the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) authorities went to take possession of a shop. Following this, the GLADA officials, who went to the site with duty magistrate and police force, returned empty-handed after facing opposition from shopkeepers.

It was the fourth attempt by GLADA to take possession of the shops, where water tanks have been installed by the shopkeepers in the market.

While the GLADA officials said that the shop has been allotted to a person against a monthly rent of Rs 3,100, the shopkeepers said that the shop was allotted by GLADA for installing water tanks, when the market was established around six years ago.

President of the market association, Rubal Dhall said, “The market has also filed a petition in the high court over the issue and the hearing has been scheduled to be held for October. The GLADA authorities are however forcibly trying to give this shop on rent for just Rs 3,100 per month, even when the value of the shop is over Rs 1 crore. The shopkeepers will never allow them to allot this shop. The duty magistrate also heard the grievances of the shopkeepers and asked the GLADA authorities to check the record.



Despite attempts, GLADA Estate officer, Baljit Singh could not be reached for comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Handling border dispute part of Xi Jinping’s doctrine: China
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
State to provide insurance cover for private doctors, NGOs, activists working on frontline
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
Dog stuck in empty water reservoir for over a week rescued
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
20mn rural houses got tap water in 2019; total at 51mn
Aug 18, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.