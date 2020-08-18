Sections
Home / Cities / Shops allowed to stay open till 7pm in Ambala

Shops allowed to stay open till 7pm in Ambala

So far, the district has recorded 2,703 cases with 340 active cases.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

More than 10 shops located in a particular area close to each other shall be considered a market, the order states. (Representational photo)

District magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma on Tuesday issued fresh orders changing the shop timings in the district again.

The timings have been fixed from 9am to 7pm for all shops in urban and rural areas of the district, the order reads. Sharma said the surge in Covid-19 cases is a matter of serious concern.

“To prevent and control the spread of coronavirus infection, it has become essential to restrict the movement of public especially in the markets. Hence, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 30 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005….all the markets, shops located in rural areas and residential colonies/societies, including street vendors/hawkers will be allowed to run/open from 9am to 7pm. More than 10 shops located in a particular area or a residential colony close to each other shall be considered a market,” the order reads.

However, medical, dairy and milk vending establishments, petrol pumps, hotels, restaurants, dhabas, sweets shops, meat shops and other such service providers shall be exempted from these orders, the DM said.



So far, the district has recorded 2,703 cases with 340 active cases. Total 22 patients have succumbed to the virus here till date.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Results of vaccines’ trial to take a few weeks: Paul
Aug 18, 2020 23:19 IST
Covid-19 hits Delhi-Meerut expressway work as several workers found positive
Aug 18, 2020 23:18 IST
Ludhiana MC’s first appellate authority to appear before PSIC
Aug 18, 2020 23:10 IST
Shops allowed to stay open till 7pm in Ambala
Aug 18, 2020 23:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.