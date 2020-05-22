Shops in non-containment zones can open: KDMC chief

Sections
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief Vijay Suryavanshi has announced that shops in non-containment zones can open. There are a total of 124 containment zones in Kalyan-Dombivli, as...

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:18 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) chief Vijay Suryavanshi has announced that shops in non-containment zones can open.

There are a total of 124 containment zones in Kalyan-Dombivli, as per the KDMC records.

“The new set of guidelines for the city comes with certain relaxations in non-containment zones but by following the social distancing rules,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

Home delivery will be allowed. Shops and malls can be opened for repair and maintenance work between 9am and 5pm.



Shops selling essentials in containment zones can be open between 7am and 2pm for home delivery only. Counter delivery is strictly prohibited.

Shops in non-containment zones can remain open between 7am to 5 pm and also can carry out counter delivery as well.

“If shops do not follow the protocol, they will face legal action,” said Suryavanshi.

Construction work will also start. The builder should carry out the work with the existing workers and not bring any workers from outside.

