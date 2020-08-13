Sections
Shops in Thane allowed to stay open on all days from August 15

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:11 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

All shops within the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) limits, barring those in hot spots, will be allowed to remain open on all days from August 15, in lieu of the current odd and even system. Those do not include shops in malls or market areas. The civic body released an unlock order on Thursday, after a meeting with traders within the city.

As per the new order, shops can remain open from 9am to 7pm.

Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner, said, “The traders cited that they were facing losses as shops were open based on the odd-even plan. As the number of positive cases is declining within Thane, the unlock order for August 15 was released. Shops have to strictly maintain social distancing norms and only standalone establishments have been permitted to open.”

However, those in hot spot areas, malls and market paces will not be given permission to open.



Shopkeepers in the city are happy with this decision. “We are delighted with this decision from the civic body and want to get back to business soon. Due to this odd and even concept, we were able to do business for only 15 days in a month. The strict lockdown and the current rules have had a deep impact on our business,” said Rasik Chedda, chairman, Ram Maruti Road Shopkeepers Association.

Earlier in the day, in a special meeting of civic officials, guardian minister for Thane Eknath Shinde asked the civic body to consider the request from traders. “As per state government norms, shops can remain open all day, however, the rule was not implemented in Thane keeping in mind the increased number of cases in the city. Now that the situation is in control, the civic body can decide on shops being open for more hours,” said Shinde.

