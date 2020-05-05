Shops, liquor vends in Una sealed for violation of social distancing norms

Una deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar on Tuesday inspected bazaars across the district and sealed shops and liquor vends where social distancing norms were not being followed.

He carried out inspections in Ghaluwal, Saloh, Panjawar and Gagret markets and told shopkeepers to keep goods inside the shops or face action.

He also directed to remove the vehicles parked haphazardly in market areas. DC also asked shopkeepers to download the Aarogya Setu App.

Six youths found roaming unnecessarily on bikes in the Gagret area were sent to institutional quarantine. “Any carelessness and negligence can prove dangerous and thus the district will again be declared a red zone,” he added.

He asked owners of all liquor vends to display the rate list to avoid overcharging.

Later in the day, DC visited the border areas at Pandoga and Gagret and interacted with the staff deployed on the inter-state barrier. He directed the personnel on the border to screen every person entering the state and inform the health authorities if any person is found with flu-like symptoms so that their proper medical examination could be conducted.