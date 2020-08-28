Shops, malls in Haryana open this weekend but closed on Monday, Tuesday

Sections
State government says decision taken to contain spread of coronavirus; new order does not apply to shops dealing with essential goods and services

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A shopping complex in Panchkula. The Haryana government has decided to let market places in urban areas to stay open over the weekends. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh: To contain the spread of Covid-19, the Haryana government on Friday ordered that malls and shops in the market places of urban areas will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday instead of the weekend.

The new order, however, does not apply to shops dealing with essential goods and services.

However, public and private offices will remain open on Monday and Tuesday.

The revised instructions come a week after the government had ordered offices and shops to remain closed on the weekend in the state.



“To contain further spread of Covid-19 in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of the state. Accordingly, there is no bar on opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas. These orders will be applicable till further orders,” a government order said.

