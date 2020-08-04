Shops on both sides of road in Pune allowed to open from August 5

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday agreed to scrap the “odd-even (P1 and P2)” formula implemented for shop owners in the city as part of the lockdown restrictions. The move came after traders from the city held a meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Tuesday and requested the guardian minister to withdraw the order.

The traders welcomed the move saying that business will be back to normal from Wednesday (August 5) after PMC scrapped the “draconian” rule.

In his order, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Non-essential shops outside containment zones in Pune city was to follow the P1 and P2 regulations for opening establishments. The regulation now stands cancelled and all shops in Pune city will remain open as per the given timings between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5.”

Shop owners and traders’ body Vyapari Mahasangh association have been staging protests in the city against the P1 and P2 formula. On Monday, the state government scrapped a similar rule in Mumbai, following which PMC issued the order.

“We met deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and he assured us that regulations will be cancelled immediately. We are thankful to all those who have helped us in this fight to get our demands,” said Fatehchand Ranka, president, Pune traders’ association.

Vaibhav Dhekane, executive president, Dattanagar Jambhulwadi road traders’ association, said, “We opposed the P1 and P2 rule in our area since day one. We welcome the decision taken by PMC and look forward to do good business during the upcoming festival season.”

In a letter to Pawar on Sunday, Federation of Traders’ Association, an apex body of traders, and various trader associations stated that the odd-even rule was hurting their businesses.

As per the P and P2 rule, on even dates, shops on one side of the road were allowed to open while the other side ran business on odd days.