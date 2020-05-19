Sections
Home / Cities / Shops reopen with precautions as top priority

Shops reopen with precautions as top priority

Pune: A day after Pune Vyapari Mahasangh – a representative body of traders and shop owners in the city – appealed to shop owners involved in non-essential services to restart businesses,...

Updated: May 19, 2020 20:08 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune: A day after Pune Vyapari Mahasangh – a representative body of traders and shop owners in the city – appealed to shop owners involved in non-essential services to restart businesses, some establishments in the central parts of the city began operations.

Shailesh Mhaske, who opened his furniture shop in Shukrawar peth on Tuesday, after two months of closure, said that it was a major relief to resume business.

Pune Vyapari Mahasangh has appealed to its members to open the shops for cleaning, checking stock and carrying out sanitisation of establishments before resuming business.

“For the last two months, due to the lockdown in the country, I had closed my shop and did not try to open even once. Last night I got the message about opening the shop for cleaning purposes, and accordingly, I have opened and am now cleaning it. I hope that our business restarts soon. We are taking safety precautions to start business,” said Mhaske.



Haribhau Chillal, another shop owner who runs a leather-bag and belt shop on Satara road said, “It had become very difficult to survive during the lockdown. Savings were drying up and we desperately wanted to open our shop. Finally today, we have opened the shop, cleaned the goods and as per government instructions, we will now keep it open for customers. All the necessary safety precautions are being taken. We give sanitiser to every customer and also wear masks and gloves in the shop.”

About the decision to open shops in Pune district, Fatechand Ranka, president of Pune Vyapari Mahasangh, said, “Our earlier appeal to members was to keep shops closed till May 17, but after a meeting with members via Zoom it was decided to open shops from Tuesday. Initially all the shop owners can do cleaning, checking of stocks and sanitisation. They should also strictly follow the guidelines given by the state government and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).”

“There are many things with which shop owners have to deal with — salaries, electricity bills, and maintenance. Coronavirus is going to remain for a while, but if we keep the shops closed for more time it is going to adversely affect business. So this decision has been taken by the association,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Faizal Siddiqui’s TikTok account gets banned for ‘glorifying’ acid attack
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Gajraj Rao urges people to stop rumour mongering amid Covid-19 crisis
May 19, 2020 20:38 IST
Cancel final year college exams, state education dept writes to UGC
May 19, 2020 20:37 IST
‘Traders seek clarity on reopening of shops’
May 19, 2020 20:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.