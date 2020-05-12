Sections
Shops selling ACs, electric fans to open in Ludhiana from today

However, relaxations will not be valid in hotspots and containment zones, says the DC

Updated: May 12, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In view of the rising temperature, the district administration has allowed the shops selling electric fans, air conditioners (ACs) and repairing ACs to open from Tuesday.

The administration also allowed services of electricians, supply of books, stationery shops, vehicle repair and supply of spare parts, supply of electrical and sanitary goods, supply of construction material such as cement, bricks, sand, plywood, glass etc, supply of inverters, plumber and carpenter services and supply of hardware and paints.

These services are covered under the essential services category.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said, “The shops can be opened from 7am to 3pm for counter sale and from 3pm to 7pm for home delivery. The shopkeepers can also commute by carrying a valid identity card from 7am to 7pm.”



However, these relaxations will not be valid in hotspots and containment zones, the DC added.

Agrawal said the three-member committee, which has already been set up, would conduct inspections at all the establishments to check whether the guidelines and protocols, including social distancing norms, are being followed or not.

The committee comprises additional deputy commissioner (Khanna), deputy commissioner of police (law & order) and SDM Ludhiana (West). This committee would further constitute sub-committees at the police station and zone level to conduct regular checks of shops.

He said if any shop owner is found not following the protocol, his shop would not be allowed to open and an FIR under Section 188 of the IPC would be registered against him.

In other parts of the district, subdivision-level committees would be formed by SDMs in consultation with the DSPs.

