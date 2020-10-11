Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Shops shut on Shimla’s Mall Road, weekenders sulk

Shops shut on Shimla’s Mall Road, weekenders sulk

Tourist influx was witnessed in the city on Sunday, but the government order to shut shops, especially on Mall Road and Lower Bazaar, dismayed the visitors and the business...

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:40 IST

By Gaurav Bisht, Hindustan Times Shimla

A police personnel urging tourists to wear face masks properly to stop the spread of Covis-19 at Ridge in Shimla on Sunday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

Tourist influx was witnessed in the city on Sunday, but the government order to shut shops, especially on Mall Road and Lower Bazaar, dismayed the visitors and the business community alike.

Shops and commercial establishment wing of the labourer and employment department had ordered closure of all business units on Sundays while shopkeepers for long had been demanding to amend the Himachal Pradesh Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1969, applies to a shop or a commercial establishment located within the limits of Shimla municipal corporation and other municipal areas and cantonment limits in the whole state. All the shops in the Lower Bazaar and Shimla’s iconic Mall Road remained closed on Sunday.

Jagmohan Singh, 40, a tourist from Delhi, said, “I came here with my family to enjoy the weekend, but when I reached Mall Road in the afternoon, I was surprised as all the shops were closed and we could not buy anything as souvenir from here.”

“We had no choice but to visit Lakkar Bazaar to buy a few wooden items and eat food. The government should alter its decision. Locals can have information on the shops being shut on Sundays but tourists have no idea,” rued Parkash Yadav, a tourist from Bihar.



Nearly 14,000 tourists visited Shimla in the last three days.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers on Mall Road are demanding the government to amend the law. “It is time to change the Shops Act and allow them to open all week. The business community of Shimla is looking up to the government for certain relief measures,” said Karan Nanda, who owns a readymade garment shop on Mall Road.

Shimla hotel and restaurateurs association president Sanjay Sood said, “Himachal being a tourist state we expect that positive decisions are taken for all stakeholders. It is unfortunate that shops are being forced to shut on Sundays in Shimla.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:41 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Oct 11, 2020 21:37 IST
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST

latest news

Due to stigma associated with mental diseases, people don’t seek help’
Oct 11, 2020 21:43 IST
One held in Zirakpur road rage case
Oct 11, 2020 21:41 IST
Shops shut on Shimla’s Mall Road, weekenders sulk
Oct 11, 2020 21:40 IST
36 construction workers test Covid +ve in Mohali
Oct 11, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.