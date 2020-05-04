Shops to open for counter sale from 7am to 11am only: DC

Sections
Shopkeepers will have to strictly ensure all their workers wear masks, there is no rush of people and customers maintain a distance of 2 metres from each other

Updated: May 04, 2020 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As Ludhiana falls in the red zone, the shops selling essential commodities will open for counter sale from 7am to 11am only.

This was clarified by deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal here on Sunday.

The DC said shopkeepers would be allowed to make home delivery of items only from 11am to 7pm. These timings would continue till May 17, the DC said.

He said shopkeepers would have to strictly ensure that all their workers wear masks, there is no rush of people and customers maintain a distance of 2 metres from each other. If any shopkeeper failed to ensure this, his permission would be cancelled, the DC added.



He clarified, “The people, who want to visit shops from 7am to 11am do not require any passes and will have to go on foot only as they cannot use any vehicles. If any person is found using a vehicle, strict action will be taken against him.”

The DC said only one member of a family was allowed to go to the shop to buy essential commodities. He advised people to wear masks when they go out of their homes, wash hands properly and properly clean the items purchased from the shops.

The DC also clarified that the curfew passes already issued and valid till May 3 would be valid till May 17, the new date of the lockdown.

