Sections
Home / Cities / Shortage of bamboo shoots led to delay in sealing buildings: Kalyan Dombivli civic officials

Shortage of bamboo shoots led to delay in sealing buildings: Kalyan Dombivli civic officials

With the number of cases rising in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits , the civic commissioner has given directives to seal every building where Covid-19 positive...

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:42 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

With the number of cases rising in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits , the civic commissioner has given directives to seal every building where Covid-19 positive cases are found, by Wednesday. Civic officials claimed that there were several complaints from the residents that most buildings or areas are not sealed despite housing positive patients. A report on the sealed buildings will also be sent to the commissioner on Wednesday morning. Civic officials said they were unable to seal buildings owing to lack of bamboo shoots. On Tuesday, KDMC recorded 381 positive cases and seven deaths. This has taken the total number of positive cases to 9,880 and deaths to 151 deaths within the corporation. “I have asked all the officials to seal the buildings with positive patients by Wednesday,” said civic commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi .

The civic body said each ward will be allotted a different contractor for the supply of bamboo shoots to resolve the issue.

“We had only one contractor who was in-charge of supplying bamboo shoots to seal the buildings, and ran out of the sticks. So many buildings could not be sealed on time last week,” said a civic official.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US restricts visas on Chinese officials over Tibet
Jul 08, 2020 02:27 IST
Covid-19 patients can now book ambulances and beds online in Thane
Jul 08, 2020 02:07 IST
CR transports medicines for cancer patients from Maharashtra to Karnataka amid lockdown
Jul 08, 2020 01:55 IST
₹500 fine for not wearing mask, ₹200 for spitting in public place: MBMC
Jul 08, 2020 01:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.